PM Modi, Merkel discuss response to Covid-19, India-EU ties via video-conference

(File photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during their meeting at Hyderabad House in November 2019. Express photo by Renuka Puri

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video-conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday, and they discussed key issues of mutual importance, including the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, bilateral ties, regional and global issues, particularly India-EU relations.

Modi briefed Merkel on the developments in India with regard to vaccine development and assured Chancellor Merkel of India’s commitment to deploy its capacities for the benefit of the world. He conveyed his best wishes for early containment of the new wave of infections in Germany and other European countries, a MEA statement said.

“The Prime Minister appreciated the long-standing role of Chancellor Merkel in providing stable and strong leadership at the European and global stage, and thanked her for guiding the growth of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership,” the MEA said.

<p “width=420″ lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>As we celebrate 70th anniversary of our diplomatic relationship and 20th anniversary of our Strategic Partnership with Germany this year, Chancellor Merkel and I had a fruitful video call today.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 6, 2021

He also welcomed Germany’s decision to join the International Solar Alliance (ISA), and expressed his desire to further strengthen cooperation with Germany under the platform of Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI).

Noting that this year marks the 70th anniversary of setting up bilateral relations between India and Germany and 20th anniversary of the Strategic Partnership, the two leaders agreed to hold the sixth Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC) at an early date in 2021 and to set an ambitious agenda for the same.