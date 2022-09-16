scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 16, 2022

PM holds unannounced meeting with Erdogan: Looked at ways to deepen ties

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the two leaders had "useful discussions" during the meeting.

Participants of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, including Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, Turkmen President Serdar Berdymukhamedov, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Tajik President Emomali Rakhmon, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, pose for a picture before an extended-format meeting of heads of SCO member states in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 16, 2022. (Sputnik/Sergey Bobylev/Pool via REUTERS)

Ties between their countries adversely impacted in recent years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held an unannounced meeting Friday in Samarkand on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit.

After the meeting, Modi underlined that the focus was on economic ties between the two countries.

“Met President @RTErdogan and reviewed the full range of bilateral relations between India and Turkey including ways to deepen economic linkages for the benefit of our people,” Modi said in a Twitter post.

The Ministry of External Affairs, in a statement, said, “Both leaders reviewed India-Turkey relations. While noting the increase in recent years in economic relations, particularly bilateral trade, they acknowledged the potential for further enhancement of economic and commercial linkages.”

Erdogan last visited India in 2017 when he met Modi.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

While India-Turkey economic and commercial cooperation constitutes an important dimension of the bilateral relationship, diplomatic ties have been adversely impacted over Turkey’s public criticism of the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and the February 2020 riots in north-east Delhi.

In his speech at the UN General Assembly in September 2019, Erdogan said Kashmir “is still besieged” and “eight million people are stuck in Kashmir”, and “cannot get out”.  He called for a solution through dialogue between Pakistan and India.

In February 2020, in an address to a joint session of Pakistan’s Parliament, Erdogan brought up what he called the “struggle” of the Kashmiri people and compared it with that of the fight by the Turkish people against foreign domination during World War I.

Advertisement
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

As he threw his weight behind Islamabad on the issue of Kashmir, the Ministry of External Affairs summoned Turkey’s then ambassador, Sakir Ozkan Torunlar, and issued a strong demarche.

The Prime Minister’s meeting with Erdogan Friday appears to have been  driven by the economic relationship between the two countries.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Human as Resource’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-September 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Human as Resource’ or ‘...
Jogi movie review: Bollywood melodrama of Diljit Dosanjh’s film und...Premium
Jogi movie review: Bollywood melodrama of Diljit Dosanjh’s film und...
‘1984 is in our collective subconscious’: Diljit DosanjhPremium
‘1984 is in our collective subconscious’: Diljit Dosanjh
Vedanta-Foxconn shift: Frustration, anger in Maharashtra village as promi...Premium
Vedanta-Foxconn shift: Frustration, anger in Maharashtra village as promi...

India’s economic engagement with Turkey has seen new momentum in recent years. Bilateral trade increased significantly in the preceding decade and a half to reach USD 7.84 billion in 2018-19 and USD 7.086 billion in 2019-20. Trade between the two countries was USD 5.42 billion in 2020-21 despite the pandemic.

First published on: 16-09-2022 at 05:33:18 pm
Next Story

Is it normal to have swelling in hands and feet during pregnancy?

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 16: Latest News
Advertisement