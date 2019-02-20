Saudi Prince in India LIVE Updates: ‘Cross-border terrorism’ likely on agenda for delegation-level talks

PM Modi meets Saudi Prince LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold delegation-level talks with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Abdulaziz Al-Saud at Hyderabad House Wednesday. Sources said that “cross-border terrorism” is expected to dominate the conversation between the two leaders.

Salman was accorded a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan at 10 am where he met President Ramnath Kovind alongside PM Modi. The Crown Prince will then hold a brief meeting with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

At 12 pm, Salman will join PM Modi for delegation-level talks between the two countries. The sides are expected to sign five MoUs/agreements in areas of investment, tourism, housing and information and broadcasting.

A joint press statement will be issued at 1.15 pm where India is likely to bring up the issue of ‘cross-border terrorism’. Salman, who had visited Pakistan last week, issued a joint statement with Pakistan Tuesday which stated that there was a need to avoid “politicisation of the UN listing regime” — an apparent reference to India’s renewed effort to list Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Maulana Masood Azhar as a “global terrorist” following the Pulwama terror attack.