PM Modi meets rickshaw puller in Varanasi who invited him to daughter’s wedding

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday met rickshaw-puller Mangal Kevat in Varanasi who had invited him to the wedding of his daughter. During a visit to his parliamentary constituency, the prime minister enquired about the health of Mangal Kewat and his family. PM Modi also commended Kewat on his contribution to the Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan.

A resident of Domri village adopted by PM Modi, Kewat had sent an invitation card to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and had urged him to visit for his daughter’s wedding on February 12. “We had sent the first invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I personally handed it over at the PMO in Delhi. On February 8, we received the congratulatory letter from PM Modi, which has excited us,” Mangal Kewat had told ANI on Saturday.

In reply to Kewat’s invitation, PM Modi had sent a letter to Kewat, congratulating him on his daughter’s wedding and had conveyed his blessings to the family.

Mangal Kewat and his wife Renu Devi had earlier expressed their desire to meet PM Modi during his Varanasi visit.

