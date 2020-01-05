PM Modi meets Murli Manohar Joshi on his birthday, says his contribution to nation is indelible

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi at the latter’s residence on his birthday. (ANI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi at the latter’s residence on his birthday. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday met senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi at the latter’s residence on his 86th birthday.

PM Modi had earlier wished Joshi on Twitter, saying the BJP veteran has been unwavering when it comes to safeguarding national interests and furthering national progress. He also prayed for Joshi’s long and healthy life.

I consider myself fortunate to have got the opportunity to work with Dr. Joshi for many years. Like me, several Karyakartas learnt so much from him. His role in strengthening the Party is extremely valuable. I pray for Dr. Joshi’s long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 5, 2020

“Joshi ji has made an indelible contribution to our country during his long years in politics, Parliament and as a Minister. He is unwavering when it comes to safeguarding national interests and furthering national progress,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

Modi said he is fortunate to have got the opportunity to work with Joshi for many years. “Like me, several karyakartas (workers) learnt so much from him. His role in strengthening the party is extremely valuable,” Modi said.

Joshi, a former Union minister and a veteran parliamentarian, was born on this day in 1934 in Nainital, now in Uttarakhand.

