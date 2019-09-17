On 69th birthday, PM Modi spends time with his mother

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his mother Heeraben at her residence in Gandhinagar on Tuesday on the occasion of his 69th birthday and sought her blessings. PM Modi reached his mother’s residence after inaugurating the Namami Devi Narmade Mahotsav, celebrating the overflowing of the Sardar Sarovar dam. Follow LIVE Updates

The PM also had lunch with his mother. Images shared by BJP on its Twitter handle showed Modi and his mother enjoying a Gujarati thali. TV visuals showed the PM paying obeisance with folded hands to his mother. Modi was to meet his mother early on Tuesday before the Sardar Sarovar event but there was a change in the schedule, PTI reported.

PM Modi had arrived in Gujarat late on Monday. The PM visited Sardar Sarovar Dam in Kevadia this morning to review programmes and projects, including the Statue of Unity and the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the river Narmada.

PM Modi’s visit comes as water levels in the Narmada dam, which he inaugurated in 2017, have reached the highest mark of 138.68 metres.

He opened the “Namami Narmade Mahotsav” along with Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Vijay Rupani and offered prayers at the dam site. PM Modi later addressed a public meeting in Kevadia, a town approximately 200 km from Ahmedabad, where Statue of Unity is located.