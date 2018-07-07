PM Modi meets Bhutan PM, talks development cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Friday. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Friday. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

India and Bhutan on Friday held talks on development cooperation and Indian projects in the country during a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay. Tobgay, who arrived here on a three-day visit on Thursday, met Modi at the Hyderabad House.

“Exemplary relationship worth celebrating! PM @narendramodi welcomes Prime Minister of #Bhutan @tsheringtobgay to India during the Golden Jubilee Year of our relationship, which is based on shared perceptions, utmost trust, goodwill and understanding,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

“The two Prime Ministers reviewed the bilateral economic and hydro-power co-operation, including the progress in implementation of the on-going GoI-assisted-hydro-electric projects in Bhutan. They agreed that the robust partnership in the hydro-power sector was mutually beneficial. They reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen collaboration in the hydro-power sector in the spirit of close friendship and cooperation that characterise relations between India and Bhutan,” an MEA statement said.

“PM Tobgay thanked the Government of India for its invaluable support and partnership for Bhutan’s socio-economic development. PM Modi conveyed that India deeply values its development partnership with Bhutan. PM Modi reaffirmed that, as a friend and close neighbour, India will continue to partner with Bhutan in pursuit of its development goals, which is based on the priorities of its people”, the statement said.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had called on Tobgay on Thursday and discussed ways to deepen the bilateral cooperation.

In their talks, Modi and Tobgay are also expected to deliberate on the situation at the Doklam tri-junction, the site of the 73-day-long standoff between Indian and Chinese armies last year.

In February, Tobgay had visited Guwahati to participate in an investors’ summit on the sidelines of which he and Modi held talks.

