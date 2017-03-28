PM Modi meeting with ministers today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold deliberations with members of the Council of Ministers on Tuesday, the first such exercise since the results of elections in five states were declared.

Passage of the GST Bill has been accorded high priority ahead of completion of three years of the Narendra Modi government in May.

BJP leaders have already been directed to take the message of GST and its benefits to the grassroots on April 6, when the BJP celebrates its Foundation Day as Panchayat Divas. There is also a buzz about an impending Cabinet reshuffle.

The PM is also likely to hold a meeting with NDA leaders on Wednesday.

