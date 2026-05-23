‘Will work closely for global good’: PM Modi after meeting Rubio in Delhi, gets Trump White House invite

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met in New Delhi on Saturday, with Modi saying the two discussed the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and issues related to regional and global peace and security.

“Happy to receive the US Secretary of State, Mr. Marco Rubio,” PM Modi said in a post on X after the meeting.

Happy to receive the US Secretary of State, Mr. Marco Rubio. We discussed sustained progress in the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and issues related to regional and global peace and security. India and the United States will continue to work closely for… pic.twitter.com/CuD0DdDXB7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2026

“We discussed sustained progress in the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and issues related to regional and global peace and security. India and the United States will continue to work closely for the global good,” he said.

According to US ambassador Sergio Gor, Rubio also extended an invitation to Modi on behalf of US President Donald Trump to visit the White House.

News! Secretary Marco Rubio extended an invite on behalf of President Donald Trump, for Prime Minister Modi to visit the White House in the near future! 🇺🇸🤝🇮🇳 — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) May 23, 2026

On his first visit to India as US Secretary of State and National Security Advisor, Rubio will also attend the meeting of Quad Foreign Ministers in New Delhi on May 26.

Rubio landed in Kolkata around 7 am and travelled to New Delhi later in the day.

Earlier, Gor said on X, “Honored to welcome my friend @SecRubio to India! We have an ambitious agenda ahead, including the Quad Foreign Ministers Meeting, focused on advancing @POTUS’ vision for an even stronger U.S.-India partnership. Looking forward to great conversations and making real progress together!”