PM Modi manufacturer, promoter, distributor of lies: Tejashwi

Young leaders from opposition parties and platforms made some of the most stinging attacks on the BJP-led NDA from the Brigade Parade Grounds on Saturday.

Invited to speak first by Mamata Banerjee, Patidar leader from Gujarat Hardik Patel, who has shared an on-again, off-again relation with mainstream non-BJP parties, said he is ready to fight the NDA “together” with other parties.

“Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had given a call to fight against ‘goron’ (literally, white men; or the British colonialists); we are fighting against ‘choron’ (thieves). We will fight these thieves — come what may,” he said.

Independent MLA from Gujarat Jignesh Mevani also expressed his support to the Opposition alliance and said, “The country is going through an unprecedented crisis. There is exploitation of the poor, the minorities and the Dalits under the BJP. It is vital to defeat them. The grand alliance, which will form a government at the Centre (after Lok Sabha polls), will ensure the Constitution is respected and India becomes a true socialist republic.”

RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary said, “The PM must apologise to the people for his mistake of note-ban. If he has a big heart then he must come out and apologise.”

Tejashwi Yadav, who arrived late and was the penultimate speaker, tore into the government and said, “Modi will lose his sleep after seeing this rally. If the chowkidaar does something wrong, the people, who are thanedaars (inspectors), will not spare him,” he said. He also said, “Modi is manufacturer, promoter and distributor of lies.”