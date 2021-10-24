Success of vaccination program shows India’s capability to world: PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the success of India’s vaccination programme in the 82nd edition of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday. The latest episode comes just days after the country crossed the milestone of administering 100-crore coronavirus vaccines.

“The success of our vaccine program shows the potential of India, shows the power of the mantra of everyone’s efforts,” PM Modi said. He also paid tribute to the country’s healthcare workers, who made this achievement possible.

PM Modi on the role played by healthcare workers

“I am well aware of the capabilities of my country, the people of my country,” PM Modi went on to say. “I knew that our healthcare workers would leave no stone unturned to vaccinate countrymen.”

In the latest episode of his radio programme, the Prime Minister interacted with Poonam Nautiyal, a healthcare worker from Uttarakhand, who was involved in the state’s vaccination drive. He asked Nautiyal about her experience, and the challenges she faced along the way.

PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Patel and Bhagwan Birsa Munda

Noting that the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel is set to fall on October 31st, PM Modi said: “On behalf of every listener of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, and on my behalf, I bow to the Iron Man.” It is important for everyone to participate in spreading the message of unity, the prime minister said.

PM Modi also paid tribute to 19th-century freedom fighter and tribal leader Bhagwan Birsa Munda, whose birth anniversary will be celebrated next month. “His life taught us several things such as: Being proud about one’s own culture. Caring for the environment. Fighting injustice,” he said.

PM Modi highlights India’s contribution to peacekeeping

On the occasion of world UN Day, the prime minister highlighted India’s contribution to the UN Peacekeeping forces. “India has always worked for world peace,” he said, adding that India will play a key role in “making our planet a better place”.

Increasing number of women in the police force

Speaking about the contribution of police personnel in the country, he pointed out the increased participation of women in the police forces. “Bureau of Police Research and Development data shows that the number of women in the police force has doubled over the last few years,” he said.

“The women in the police force are increasingly becoming role models for young girls,” the prime minister noted.

Growing prominence of drones

Drones are increasingly capturing the imagination of young people, PM Modi observed. Start-ups too are looking into their usage, he added.

“The drone sector was filled with too many restrictions and regulations. This has changed in the recent times,” the Prime Minister said. “The new drone policy is already showing great results.”