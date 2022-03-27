Mann Ki Baat: Demand for Indian goods increasing globally, says PM Modi as India hits $400 billion export target

In the 87th edition of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the increase in demand for Indian goods globally. Noting that India was able to achieve its highest-ever export target of $400 billion nine days ahead of schedule, PM Modi said this accomplishment signifies the country’s “capabilities and potential”.

“It signifies that the demand for Indian goods is increasingly globally and that our supply chain is becoming stronger,” PM Modi added. From Ladakh’s apricots, to handloom products from Osmanabad — Indian products are now being exported across the world, PM Modi said.

The success of Indian exports delivers a clear message, the prime minister said. “The nation takes great steps when there are bigger resolutions than dreams.”

He added that this was only possible due to the contributions made by India’s working professionals. “The power of India, and the basis of its strength is our farmers, our engineers, our small entrepreneurs, our MSME sector, People from so many different professions, these are all its true strengths,” PM Modi said.

In the last year, more than 1.25 lakh small entrepreneurs and shopkeepers from across the country have sold their products directly to the government through the Government e Marketplace portal, according to the PM.

Highlighting the expansion of the Ayush Industry, PM Modi said: “ Six years ago, the market for medicines related to Ayurveda was around Rs 22 thousand crore. Today Ayush Manufacturing Industry is reaching around one lakh forty thousand crore rupees.”

Linking health to cleanliness, PM Modi went on to speak about the Swachh Bharat campaign and the efforts made by ‘Swachhagrahis’ across the country to promote cleanliness.

He also addressed the issue of water shortage in the country. “I come from a state where there has always been a shortage of water,” PM Modi said, adding that stepwells played a big role in water conservation in his state. “The ‘Jal Mandir Scheme’ played a huge role for the protection of these wells or stepwells.”

PM Modi also delivered a strong message for embracing diversity: ” India’s culture, our languages, our dialects, our way of life, the breadth of food, all these diversity are our great strengths.”

BJP President JP Nadda and BJP workers are set to listen to the radio programme together today. The latest episode follows close on the heels of the BJP’s thumping victory in the recently-held Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand.

The first episode of Mann Ki Baat was broadcast on October 3, 2014. Since then, it has been broadcast on the last Sunday of every month at 11 am.