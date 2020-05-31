Mann ki Baat LIVE Updates: PM Modi addresses the nation

Mann ki Baat LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation Sunday through his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at 11 am. (PTI Photo) Mann ki Baat LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation Sunday through his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at 11 am. (PTI Photo)

Mann ki Baat LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation through his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

The programme can be heard live on All India Radio, DD and Narendra Modi Mobile app. Akashvani will broadcast the programme in regional languages after the Hindi broadcast.

On Saturday, the Centre issued ‘Unlock 1’ guidelines, allowing a phased re-opening of most activities across the country, and restricting the lockdown only to containment zones for a month till June 30. The night curfew was also reduced from 9 pm to 5 am from 7 pm to 7 am till today.

Not only do the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allow re-opening of malls, hotels, restaurants and places of worship from June 8 in Phase I of unwinding, they also allow unfettered movement of goods and persons between states and within states. States have, however, been given the freedom to prohibit certain activities or put suitable restrictions if they deem it necessary for containment of the Covid outbreak. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will issue standard operating procedures for all these activities which are now being permitted.