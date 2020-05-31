Follow Us:
Sunday, May 31, 2020
COVID19
Mann ki Baat LIVE Updates: PM Modi addresses the nation

Mann ki Baat LIVE Updates: The programme can be heard live on All India Radio, DD and Narendra Modi Mobile app.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 31, 2020 11:05:39 am
Narendra Modi, PM Modi letter to nation, PM Modi writes, BJP government, Narendra Modi government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi column, Express Opinion, Indian Express Mann ki Baat LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation Sunday through his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at 11 am. (PTI Photo)

Mann ki Baat LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation through his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

The programme can be heard live on All India Radio, DD and Narendra Modi Mobile app. Akashvani will broadcast the programme in regional languages after the Hindi broadcast.

On Saturday, the Centre issued ‘Unlock 1’ guidelines, allowing a phased re-opening of most activities across the country, and restricting the lockdown only to containment zones for a month till June 30. The night curfew was also reduced from 9 pm to 5 am from 7 pm to 7 am till today.

Not only do the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allow re-opening of malls, hotels, restaurants and places of worship from June 8 in Phase I of unwinding, they also allow unfettered movement of goods and persons between states and within states. States have, however, been given the freedom to prohibit certain activities or put suitable restrictions if they deem it necessary for containment of the Covid outbreak. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will issue standard operating procedures for all these activities which are now being permitted.

Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: PM Modi is addressing the nation in his monthly radio programme today. Follow this space for updates.

10:57 (IST)31 May 2020
Follow this space for the latest updates on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to nation on "Mann Ki Baat".

In his last month's Mann Ki Baat in April, PM Modi had said that India's fight against coronavirus was people driven and the virus had made masks an important part of our lives. “In the middle of this pandemic, the farmers are ensuring that no one sleeps hungry in our country. Each person is fighting this war as per their own capacity. Some are waiving off house rent, also some labourers who are in quarantine at a school are whitewashing the school among others,” he said.

The BJP-led NDA government completed the first year of its second term yesterday. The Prime Minister wrote a letter to the nation, saying, "My fellow Indians, as we were moving ahead at fast pace in the fulfilment of hopes and aspirations of our countrymen, the coronavirus global pandemic engulfed our country as well. While on the one hand are powers with great economic resources and state-of-the-art healthcare systems, on the other hand is our country besieged with problems amidst a vast population and limited resources."

"Many feared that India will become a problem for the world when corona hits it. But today, through sheer confidence and resilience, you have transformed the way the world looks at us. You have proven that the collective strength and potential of Indians is unparalleled, compared even to the powerful and prosperous countries, he added.

 

