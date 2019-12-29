Mann ki Baat LIVE Updates: MPs broke all records of last 60 years, Parliament very productive, says PM Modi

In what was the 60th episode of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’, and the last of 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation Sunday. “The final #MannKiBaat of 2019 will be held tomorrow at 11 AM. Do join,” the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.
Modi spoke about various things, ranging from attendance of parliamentarians in both the Houses, reflective of their productivity to the recent solar eclipse occurrence. In the final episode of 2019, he also highlighted the importance of youth in the country, asserting that they dislike instability, chaos, nepotism. “In the coming decade, young India will play a key role. Today’s youth believes in the system and also has an opinion on a wide range of issues. I consider this to be a great thing,” he said. Lauding various schemes taken up in rural areas for health, women empowerment and skill development, PM urged people to use more local products till 2022.
The PM’s speech was aired on All India Radio, Doordarshan and the Narendra Modi mobile app. The YouTube channels of the Prime Minister’s Office, information and broadcasting ministry and allindiaradio.gov.in will also air the speech. All India Radio will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast.
Highlights
The Prime Minister concludes his final programme of the year by thanking everyone for listening to the show and wishes everyone a 'Happy New Year' with "new resolutions, new energy, new zeal for the new decade," urging people to move forth. " Let's show immense faith in the pursuits (actions), the abilities and the resolve of 130 crore countrymen, and come – let's move forth. Many many thanks, many many good wishes," he adds.
On the festivals celebrated in January, Modi said: "Movement of sun, moon and earth doesn't just determine eclipses, rather many other things are also associated with them. We all know, that based on the sun's motion, various festivals will be celebrated throughout India in the middle of January. From Punjab to Tamil Nadu...from Gujarat to Assam...people will celebrate various festivals. Makar Sankraanti and Uttaraayan is celebrated with great fervour in the month of January. During this time, we will see the celebration of Lohri in Punjab, Pongal in Tamil Nadu and MaaghBiihu in Assam. These festivals have a close link with the prosperity of farmers and their crops."
"In 2016, the then prime minister of Belgium and I had inaugurated the 3.6-metre Devasthal optical telescope in Nainital. This is known as Asia's largest telescope. ISRO has an astronomical satellite called ASTROSAT. ISRO is planning to launch a satellite called Aditya, to study the sun. Our young scientists not only display a great desire to know their scientific history, but also are resolute in fashioning astronomy's future," PM Modi after solar eclipse occurrence.
Asserting importance on the productivity displayed by Parliamentarians this year, the Prime Minister said, "We consider our Parliament as the temple of our democracy. Today, I wish to proudly mention, that the parliamentarians that you have elected have broken all the records of the last 60 years. In the last 6 months, both the sessions of the 17th Lok Sabha have been very productive."
On the solar eclipse which occurred on December 26, PM Modi said, "Like my countrymen, especially the youth among them, I too was eager to watch the solar eclipse on the 26th of December. But unfortunately, on that day overcast skies in Delhi prevented me from enjoying the sight. Though, I did get to see beautiful pictures of the solar eclipse that was visible in Kozhikode and some other parts of India. Our connection with the twinkling stars in the sky is as old as our civilisation."
PM Modi speaks about J&K programme called Himayat Mission which ensures skill development and provides employment. "The Himayat programme is actually associated with skill development and employment. There are many examples of talented youth who have become symbols of change in Jammu and Kashmir, benefiting from 'Himayat Mission'. This program has given a new found confidence to the youth in Jammu and Kashmir, and shown them a way to forge ahead," he said.
Urging people to use local products, PM Modi said, "We attained freedom owing to sacrifice and penance of innumerable people; a freedom that we are fully enjoying. They all made sacrifices, firmly carrying that dream in their hearts….that of a free India…for the sake of a prosperous, flourishing and free India. My dear countrymen, can we pledge, that by 2022, when we achieve 75 years of independence we insist and remain steadfast at least, for about two-three years on buying local products?"
PM Modi on Mann ki Baat: "I wish to present before you a special occasion. Just recently, I came across on the media, a story on the Bhairavganj Health Centre in the West Champaran district of Bihar. At this Bhairavganj Health Centre, thousands of people from neighbouring villages converged for a free health check up. This was not a government programme, nor was it a government initiative. This was a step taken as part of an Alumni Meet organized by former students of the local K.R. High School. They named it Sankalp95. ‘Sankalp 95’ means, the resolve undertaken by the 1995 Batch of that High School."
"Swami Vivekananda used to say that the value of youth cannot be judged. This is the most valuable period of life. Your life depends on how you use your youth and 50th anniversary of the Vivekananda Rock memorial is approaching. The President had visited the Vivekananda rock in Kanyakumari recently and I urge youngsters to visit this rock. We study in different colleges, universities and schools, but after studying Alumni meet is a very good opportunity. On this occasion, all the youth are lost in old memories, it is a different joy," the Prime Minister said in his address.
On women empowerment, the Prime Minister said, "Women have risen from poverty with resolve and determination. In UP's Phulpur, women learnt how to make footwear and with this effort, they not only removed the thorns which hurt their feet but became self-dependent to support their families. A factory has also been set up in the village and I want to laud the local police and their families for encouraging these women."
On the role of the youth in 2020, Modi also said: "In the coming decade, young India will play a key role. Today's youth believes in the system and also has an opinion on a wide range of issues. I consider this to be a great thing. What today's youth dislikes is instability, chaos, nepotism."
On the approaching new decade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "The moment of 2019 farewell is upon us, now we will not only enter the new year, but will enter the new decade. In this, those people who are born in the 21st century will play an active role in accelerating the development of the country."