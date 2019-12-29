Mann ki Baat LIVE Updates: MPs broke all records of last 60 years, Parliament very productive, says PM Modi

Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: The PM’s speech will be aired on All India Radio, Doordarshan and the Narendra Modi mobile app.(Twitter/@PIB_India) Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: The PM’s speech will be aired on All India Radio, Doordarshan and the Narendra Modi mobile app.(Twitter/@PIB_India)

In what was the 60th episode of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’, and the last of 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation Sunday. “The final #MannKiBaat of 2019 will be held tomorrow at 11 AM. Do join,” the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.

Modi spoke about various things, ranging from attendance of parliamentarians in both the Houses, reflective of their productivity to the recent solar eclipse occurrence. In the final episode of 2019, he also highlighted the importance of youth in the country, asserting that they dislike instability, chaos, nepotism. “In the coming decade, young India will play a key role. Today’s youth believes in the system and also has an opinion on a wide range of issues. I consider this to be a great thing,” he said. Lauding various schemes taken up in rural areas for health, women empowerment and skill development, PM urged people to use more local products till 2022.

The PM’s speech was aired on All India Radio, Doordarshan and the Narendra Modi mobile app. The YouTube channels of the Prime Minister’s Office, information and broadcasting ministry and allindiaradio.gov.in will also air the speech. All India Radio will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast.