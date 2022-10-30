PM Modi to host 94th edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation in the 94th edition of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, on 30th October at 11 am.

Post the address, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of C-295 Aircraft Manufacturing Facility in Vadodara today. It will be first aircraft manufacturing facility in private sector in the country. On a visit to Gujarat and Rajasthan from October 30 to November 1, Modi will also be participating in Rashtriya Ekta Diwas in Kevadia, Gujarat to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on October 31.

While hosting the previous episode of Mann Ki Baat on September 25, Prime Minister hailed the return of the cheetahs to India. Under the Cheetah Introduction project, eight cheetahs were flown over from Namibia to Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, last month.

Modi had also talked about environmental challenges including threat to marine ecosystems, pointing out that “litter spread on our beaches is disturbing’’. He had announced renaming of Chandigarh Airport after freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, in his previous address.

PM Modi on Sunday extended his greeting to all countrymen on the occasion of Chhath Puja. “Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Chhath, dedicated to the worship of Sun God and nature. With the blessings of Lord Bhaskar’s aura and Chhathi Maiya, everyone’s life should always be illuminated, this is the wish,” he tweeted.