PM Modi addresses nation in 88th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation in the latest episode of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Sharing this month's <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/MannKiBaat?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#MannKiBaat</a>. Hear LIVE. <a href=”https://t.co/IJ1Ll9gAmu”>https://t.co/IJ1Ll9gAmu</a></p>— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) <a href=”https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/1518099972730023936?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>April 24, 2022</a></blockquote>

In the 87th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pointed to India achieving its export target of $400 billion and said this was possible only due to the “hard work” put in by farmers, artisans, weavers, engineers, small entrepreneurs and the MSME sector.

“India has achieved the export target of $400 billion, that is Rs 30 lakh crore… At one time, the figure of exports from India used to be $100 billion, at times $150 billion, sometimes $200 billion… Today, India has reached $400 billion. In a way, this means that the demand for items made in India is increasing all over the world; the other meaning is that the supply chain of India is getting stronger by the day,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi also said that lifestyles which included yoga and ayurveda were picking up globally and that the Ayush manufacturing industry has grown exponentially from Rs 22,000 crore six years ago to Rs 1,40,000 crore. Ayush was also becoming a desirable destination for the start-up sector, he pointed out.

‘Mann Ki Baat’ is aired on the last Sunday of every month.