PM Modi to host 86th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to host the 86th episode of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday. It will be aired on the entire network of AIR, Doordarshan, as well as the Prime Minister’s social media handles and YouTube channel at 11 am.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Modi sought ideas and suggestions for this month’s episode on Twitter. “This month’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme will take place on the 27th of February, and as before I am eager for your suggestions …write them on MyGov, the NaMo App or dial 1800-11-7800 and record your message,” he tweeted.

The Prime Minister’s radio programme is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. The first episode of the programme was broadcast on October 3, 2014.

In last month’s episode, PM Modi hailed India’s fight against the Covid pandemic, calling it a “great success”. “India is very successfully fighting the new corona wave. It is a matter of great pride that almost 4.5 crore children have taken the corona vaccine till now. This means that almost 60 per cent of the youngsters in the age group 15-18 took the vaccine within just 3-4 weeks. This will not only protect our youth, but also help them continue their studies,” Modi said during this year’s first Mann Ki Baat episode.

Modi also referred to the installation of the hologram statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at India Gate, and said the way people from across the country welcomed this and expressed their joy was “unforgettable”.