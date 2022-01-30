PM Modi to address first Mann Ki Baat of new year today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation on Sunday in this year’s first episode of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’. This month’s episode coincides with Martyr’s Day, which is observed on the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi every year. It will be aired on AIR, Doordarshan, and the Prime Minister’s social media handles at 11:30 AM.

“This month’s Mann Ki Baat, which will take place on the 30th, will begin at 11:30 am after observing the remembrances to Gandhi Ji on his Punya Tithi,” the Prime Minister’s Office announced last week. The BJP has made special preparations to ensure people are able to tune in across the country.

PM Modi on Sunday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 74th death anniversary, saying it is our collective endeavour to further popularise his noble ideals. Gandhi was shot dead on this day in 1948 by Nathuram Godse. The Father of the Nation’s death anniversary is observed as Martyrs’ Day.

“Remembering Bapu on his Punya Tithi. It is our collective endeavour to further popularise his noble ideals,” Modi tweeted.

As usual, the Prime Minister had invited citizens to share ideas and suggestions for this month’s Mann ki Baat episode.