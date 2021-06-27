Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: PM Modi to address nation at 11 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation in his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am on Sunday. (Source: Twitter/@narendramodi)

The programme can be heard live on All India Radio, DD and Narendra Modi Mobile app. Akashvani will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast.

On Saturday, the Prime Minister held a high-level meeting to review the progress of Covid-19 vaccinations in the country. He expressed his satisfaction at the pace of vaccinations and emphasised the importance of carrying this momentum forward. “Reviewed progress of India’s vaccination drive. The numbers over the last week have been consistently encouraging. We seek to build on this momentum and ensure that maximum people are vaccinated quickly,” he said in a tweet.

As many as 3.77 crore doses have been administered in the last 6 days, which is more than the population of countries like Malaysia, Canada and Saudi Arabia.