scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, June 27, 2021
Sunday Reads
Live now

Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: PM Modi to address nation at 11 am

PM Modi Mann Ki Baat Today Live Updates: The programme can be heard live on All India Radio, DD and Narendra Modi Mobile app.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
June 27, 2021 10:20:23 am
Mann Ki Baat LIVE updates: PM Modi to address nation at 11 amPrime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation in his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am on Sunday. (Source: Twitter/@narendramodi)

PM Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at 11 am on Sunday.

The programme can be heard live on All India Radio, DD and Narendra Modi Mobile app. Akashvani will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast.

On Saturday, the Prime Minister held a high-level meeting to review the progress of Covid-19 vaccinations in the country. He expressed his satisfaction at the pace of vaccinations and emphasised the importance of carrying this momentum forward. “Reviewed progress of India’s vaccination drive. The numbers over the last week have been consistently encouraging. We seek to build on this momentum and ensure that maximum people are vaccinated quickly,” he said in a tweet.

As many as 3.77 crore doses have been administered in the last 6 days, which is more than the population of countries like Malaysia, Canada and Saudi Arabia.

Live Blog

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the nation in his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am on Sunday. Follow this space for the latest updates.

Last month, during the 77th edition of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the Covid-19 crisis is the worst pandemic that the world has seen in the last 100 years. “Our frontline workers have played a remarkable role in fighting Covid-19. During normal times, India used to produce 900 metric tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen in a day. Now it has increased more than 10 times, about 9,500 metric tonnes is being produced every day,” he added.

Modi also lauded the spirit and courage of Indian citizens who braved two major cyclones in May. “In this difficult and extraordinary situation of calamity, the way the people of all the states affected by the cyclone have shown courage, in this hour of crisis, with great patience, discipline — I want to appreciate all citizens,” he added.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.