Mann ki Baat Live Updates: PM Modi to address nation at 11 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI/File)

In what will be the last episode of ‘Mann ki Baat’ of 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 11 am Sunday. The Prime Minister had on Friday asked people to share their inputs and ideas for his monthly radio programme.

The prime minister’s address comes amid the farmers protests in and around Delhi against the Centre’s farm laws. To mark their protest, farm leaders have urged people to beat utensils during PM’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme, the same way the prime minister had asked people in March to beat ‘thalis’ (steel plates). When the prime minister will speak, “we appeal to the people of the entire country to bang utensils in your houses throughout the duration of his programme to drown out his Mann Ki Baat”, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Jagjeet Singh Dalewala said.

The programme will be broadcast live on All India Radio, DD and Narendra Modi Mobile App. Akashvani will broadcast the show in regional languages after the Hindi broadcast. The programme can also be heard on mobile by giving a missed call on 1922.