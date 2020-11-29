PM Modi Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: Programme to begin at 11 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will begin his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am on Sunday. (Source: PIB)

PM Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat Today Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation in his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at 11 am on Sunday.

The programme can be heard live on All India Radio, DD and Narendra Modi Mobile App. Akashvani will broadcast the show in regional languages after the Hindi broadcast. The programme can also be heard on mobile by giving a missed call on 1922.

In his last monthly radio programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged for low key Dussehra celebrations amid pandemic. He reminded the public to be Vocal for Local’ while shopping. He said, ” This time when you go shopping, remember your resolve of ‘Vocal for Local’. When purchasing goods from the market, we have to give priority to local products.”

