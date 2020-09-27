PM Modi Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: Farmers will now be masters of their own will, says PM Modi on Farm bills

PM Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat Today Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday talked about how the Farm Bills and the revocation of APMC will help farmers across the nation. “The farmers now have the power to sell their produce anywhere and to anyone and they have the freedom to grow any crop and to sell it at a price best suited to them.” The farmers of the country will be able to avail these benefits as the APMC(Agricultural produce market committee) will be kept out of their transactions, he added.
During the time of coronavirus pandemic, our agriculture sector has again shown its prowess, reflecting the strength of our farmers. Our farmers, our villages are the foundation of Atmanirbhar Bharat, if they are strong the country will be strong, PM Modi said.
In the programme’s 68th edition, Modi renewed the push for an Atma Nirbhar Bharat by talking about the country’s ability to become a toy hub for the entire world and called upon young entrepreneurs to ‘team up for toys’ as part of his government’s ‘vocal for local’ initiative.
The latest edition of Modi’s flagship programme comes a day after the prime minister addressed the United Nations General Assembly in which he laid out India’s priorities in the global setup along with assuring its cooperation in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. Highlighting India’s achievements and role in 75 years of the United Nations, Modi called for reforms with “changing times” and India’s inclusion in the decision-making process within the global body.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded the 69th Mann Ki Baat address by urging citizens to not go complacent in following the coronavirus restrictions. He said there should be no laxity till the time a vaccine comes up.
PM Modi once reminded the country of the ongoing threat that the Covid-19 pandemic poses. He urged people to take all the precautions and not step out of the house without a face covering. He highlighted the importance of mainiting "2-feet '' distance in saving the lives of people.These rules are weapons in the war against the virus and we should not forget that there should be no laxity in following these measures till the time a vaccine comes up.
Four years ago around this time, the world witnessed our bravery and the strength of our armed forces. Our selfless soldiers had one goal, to protect the glory and pride of Mother India at any cost.
Modi paid tribute to the Indian freedom fighter Bhagat Singh before his birth anniversay on September 28. "Shaheed Veer Bhagat Singh epitomised courage and team work."
Modi highlighted the traditions of the different folk stories across the nation including Villu Pattu, Kissagoi among others. He talked about people who are preserving the traditions of Indian storytelling especially from the rural parts of the country.The Prime Minister was joined by Aparna Atreya and her team members from the Bangaluru Story Telling Society who are working at preserving and sharing their stories with the country.
In times of Covid-19, where our human interaction and social interactions have declined, story telling becomes very important. Modi emphasised on the rich history of India's storytelling tradition saying " we are proud that we are the citizens of the country where there has been a tradition of "Hitopdesh" and "Panchatantra".
Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his address by talking about the impact of covid-19 in our daily lives and how the pandemic has changed the face of social and family gatherings.