PM Modi Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: Farmers will now be masters of their own will, says PM Modi on Farm bills

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat Today Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday talked about how the Farm Bills and the revocation of APMC will help farmers across the nation. “The farmers now have the power to sell their produce anywhere and to anyone and they have the freedom to grow any crop and to sell it at a price best suited to them.” The farmers of the country will be able to avail these benefits as the APMC(Agricultural produce market committee) will be kept out of their transactions, he added.

During the time of coronavirus pandemic, our agriculture sector has again shown its prowess, reflecting the strength of our farmers. Our farmers, our villages are the foundation of Atmanirbhar Bharat, if they are strong the country will be strong, PM Modi said.

In the programme’s 68th edition, Modi renewed the push for an Atma Nirbhar Bharat by talking about the country’s ability to become a toy hub for the entire world and called upon young entrepreneurs to ‘team up for toys’ as part of his government’s ‘vocal for local’ initiative.

The latest edition of Modi’s flagship programme comes a day after the prime minister addressed the United Nations General Assembly in which he laid out India’s priorities in the global setup along with assuring its cooperation in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. Highlighting India’s achievements and role in 75 years of the United Nations, Modi called for reforms with “changing times” and India’s inclusion in the decision-making process within the global body.