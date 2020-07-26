Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: PM Modi to address nation today at 11 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 11 am on Sunday.

PM Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat Today Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat at 11 am today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to pay his tributes to the jawans killed in action on the 21st anniversary of India’s victory in Kargil war.

Earlier, on July 11, PM Modi had also invited people to share “inspiring anecdotes” about the collective efforts made by people to bring positive changes. He tweeted, “I am sure you would be aware of inspiring anecdotes of how collective efforts have brought about positive changes. You would surely know of initiatives that have transformed many lives. Please share them for this month`s #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 26th!”

In his last Mann Ki Baat address on June 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the 20 Indian soldiers who had died in the violent clash with Chinese troops on June 15 in Galwan Valley, and asserted that India had given a befitting reply to those who cast an evil eye on its territory.

Modi had said: “Those who cast an evil eye on Indian soil in Ladakh have got a befitting response. India honours the spirit of friendship… she is also capable of giving an appropriate response to any adversary, without shying away. Our brave soldiers have proven that they will not let anyone cast an evil eye on the glory and honour of Mother India.”