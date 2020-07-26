scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 26, 2020
Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: PM Modi to address nation today at 11 am

PM Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat Today Live Updates: Earlier on July 11, PM Modi had invited people to share "inspiring anecdotes" about the collective efforts made by people to bring positive changes.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 26, 2020 9:33:11 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 11 am on Sunday.

PM Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat Today Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat at 11 am today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to pay his tributes to the jawans killed in action on the 21st anniversary of India’s victory in Kargil war.

Earlier, on July 11, PM Modi had also invited people to share “inspiring anecdotes” about the collective efforts made by people to bring positive changes. He tweeted, “I am sure you would be aware of inspiring anecdotes of how collective efforts have brought about positive changes. You would surely know of initiatives that have transformed many lives. Please share them for this month`s #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 26th!”

In his last Mann Ki Baat address on June 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the 20 Indian soldiers who had died in the violent clash with Chinese troops on June 15 in Galwan Valley, and asserted that India had given a befitting reply to those who cast an evil eye on its territory.

Modi had said: “Those who cast an evil eye on Indian soil in Ladakh have got a befitting response. India honours the spirit of friendship… she is also capable of giving an appropriate response to any adversary, without shying away. Our brave soldiers have proven that they will not let anyone cast an evil eye on the glory and honour of Mother India.”

09:33 (IST)26 Jul 2020
PM Modi to address nation at 11 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 11 am today via his monthly radio programme Mann ki Baat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to pay his tributes to the jawans killed in action on the 21st anniversary of India’s victory in Kargil war. Follow our blog for all the latest updates.

Modi skill, re-skill, and up skill mantra, PM Modi COVID-19 pandemic, Modi on Indian economy Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his monthly address to the nation.

In last month's edition,  the coronavirus pandemic in the country and the present border dispute with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) were the focus of the programme. Prime Minister Modi also said that the “entire country comes together in paying tributes to the bravery of our soldiers who attained martyrdom in Ladakh” and added that “the entire country bows them in reverence, with gratitude”.

Speaking on the pandemic situation, PM Modi said: "We are in the time of unlock. But, we have to be even more careful. If you do not wear masks and do not maintain social distancing, then you might put other's lives at risk as well. Take care of yourselves as well as others."

Remembering former prime minister Narasimha Rao, PM Modi said, "Today, we remember a great son of India, our former PM Shri Narasimha Rao Ji. He led India at a very crucial time in our history. He was a great political leader and was a scholar," the prime minister said. He added: "Narasimha Rao belonged to a humble background. He fought injustice from a very young age. I hope many more Indians will read more about our former prime minister." 
