Sunday, June 28, 2020
PM Modi Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: Have emerged stronger after challenges, says PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat Today Live Updates: With nearly 20,000 fresh coronavirus cases reported in the past 24 hours, the tally in India rose to 5.28 lakh this morning. As many as 410 deaths were reported, taking the number of casualties to 16,095. The last one lakh cases have been added in less than a week.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 28, 2020 11:06:06 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 11 am on Sunday.

PM Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat Today Live Updates: The coronavirus pandemic in the country and the present border dispute with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) are likely to be the focus of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme Mann ki Baat at 11 am on Sunday.

Last month, the prime minister had said that all classes of people had suffered during the pandemic but it is the poor who had suffered the most. “Had our villages, towns, districts and states been self-reliant, problems facing us would not have been of such a magnitude as is evident today,” he said.

Meanwhile, along the LAC, China continues to consolidate its positions in the faceoff with Indian soldiers on the north bank of Pangong Tso in Ladakh, but the first signs of tension in the area emerged last September, days after the government announced abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and creation of Ladakh as a separate Union Territory.

Live Blog

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address nation via Mann ki Baat at 11 am; Covid-19 and India-China border dispute likely on agenda. Follow latest updates here.

11:05 (IST)28 Jun 2020
Have emerged stronger after challenges: PM Modi

Addressing the citizens, PM Modi said: "Half the year is over. On Mann Ki Baat, we have been discussing a wide range of topics. These days, people are commonly talking about one thing- when will 2020 end. They feel it has been a year of many challenges. There could be any number of challenges but our history shows that we have always overcome them. We have emerged stronger after challenges."

11:03 (IST)28 Jun 2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins addressing nation
10:31 (IST)28 Jun 2020
PM Modi to address nation at 11 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 11 am today via his monthly radio programme Mann ki Baat. The coronavirus pandemic in the country and the present border dispute with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) are likely to be the focus of the programme. Follow our blog for all the latest updates.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his monthly address to the nation.

In his last programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked people to be extra vigilant and take precautions such as wearing masks and maintaining social distance as a major chunk of the economy has opened up.

Highlighting the railways’ exercise to transport migrants to their homes, Modi said that everyone is working hard to help them. He added that rail and air traffic are being partially resumed and will be scaled up in the coming days. “Our railway personnel are at it day and night. From the centre, states, to local governance bodies, everybody is toiling around the clock. The way our railway personnel are relentlessly engaged, they too are frontline corona warriors,” he said.

PM Modi said that the current scenario is an “eye opener to happening in the past” in the country. “The distress the workforce is undergoing is representative of that of the country’s eastern region,” he said, adding, “The very region which possesses the capacity to be the country’s growth engine… the eastern region needs development.”

