PM Modi Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: Have emerged stronger after challenges, says PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat Today Live Updates: The coronavirus pandemic in the country and the present border dispute with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) are likely to be the focus of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme Mann ki Baat at 11 am on Sunday.

Last month, the prime minister had said that all classes of people had suffered during the pandemic but it is the poor who had suffered the most. “Had our villages, towns, districts and states been self-reliant, problems facing us would not have been of such a magnitude as is evident today,” he said.

With nearly 20,000 fresh coronavirus cases reported in the past 24 hours, the tally in India rose to 5.28 lakh this morning. As many as 410 deaths were reported, taking the number of casualties to 16,095. The last one lakh cases have been added in less than a week.

Meanwhile, along the LAC, China continues to consolidate its positions in the faceoff with Indian soldiers on the north bank of Pangong Tso in Ladakh, but the first signs of tension in the area emerged last September, days after the government announced abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and creation of Ladakh as a separate Union Territory.