Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: PM to address nation at 11 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 11 AM Sunday through his monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann ki Baat’. This will be his first radio address after leading the BJP to a landslide victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

On February 24, days before the Lok Sabha elections were announced, Modi had suspended his monthly broadcast for March and April. He had then expressed confidence on his return to power and had said he will be back in the 54th episode of the radio programme. The BJP-led NDA returned to power with a massive mandate and Modi was sworn in as the prime minister on May 30.

After four long months, #MannKiBaat is back to do what it has always loved- celebrate the power of positivity and the strengths of 130 crore Indians! Do tune in at 11 AM tomorrow morning! pic.twitter.com/aVxLXGqeAh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 29, 2019

“After four long months, Mann Ki Baat is back to do what it has always loved- celebrate the power of positivity and the strengths of 130 crore Indians!” the Prime Minister tweete on Saturday.

The programme will be aired on All India Radio, Doordarshan and the Narendra Modi App at 11 AM on the last Sunday of every month.

In his first term, Modi had addressed the nation on 53 occasions through his monthly broadcast after coming to power in 2014.

