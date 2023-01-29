PM Modi to address first Mann Ki Baat of 2023 today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the first Mann Ki Baat of the year today. This will be the 97th edition of his monthly radio programme and will be aired from 11 am onwards.

In the last edition of Mann Ki Baat in December 2022, the PM had addressed a variety of topics — from G-20 presidency to emphasising the need to keep river Ganga clean.

Modi had urged people all over the country to make G20 a mass movement in the year 2023. India officially assumed the G20 presidency from Indonesia on December 1, 2022. The country will host over 200 meetings in over 50 cities across 32 different work streams. The theme of India’s G20 Presidency “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or “One Earth · One Family · One Future” and the government also plans to give the G20 delegates and guests a glimpse of India’s rich cultural heritage, over the course of this year.

Speaking on the occasion, Modi had also paid tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 98th birth anniversary, on December 25, and said: “He was a great leader who provided exceptional leadership to the country. He has a special place in the heart of every Indian.”

Emphasising the need to keep river Ganga clean, the Prime Minister had said: “Maa Ganga is integral to our culture and tradition. It is our collective responsibility to keep the river clean. It is our collective responsibility to keep the river clean. While the Namami Gange Mission helped improve our biodiversity, the Swachh Bharat Mission has become firmly rooted in the minds of all Indians.”

Mann Ki Baat program is held on the last Sunday of every month, through which the PM interacts people all over the nation. The show will be aired on All India Radio and all networks of Doordarshan, as well as on the AIR News website and newsonair mobile app. Post the Hindi broadcast, AIR will broadcast the program in regional languages also.