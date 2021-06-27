Don’t believe in rumors, trust scientists and get Covid-19 vaccine: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday urged people to shed vaccine hesitancy and asked them to get vaccinated soon. (File photo)

In his monthly radio programme titled ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Modi hailed the record number of vaccine doses administered earlier this week, as part of the new phase of inoculation, in which all adults are being given free jabs.

The Prime Minister spoke with residents of Dulariya village in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh and counselled them to take the vaccine amidst their doubts. PM Modi added that he and his nearly 100-year old mother have taken both doses of the vaccine, and asked people not to believe in rumors and trust science and scientists.

“The threat of COVID-19 remains and we have to focus on vaccination as well as follow COVID-19 protocols,” he said.

Modi also paid his tributes and remembered the contributions of sprint legend Milkha Singh, who died due to Covid-19 earlier this month. Singh’s wife Nirmal Kaur, a former national volleyball captain, also died due to Covid this year.

He also shared the struggles and triumphs of Olympics-bound Indian athletes and said that people can support them through #Cheer4India hashtag on social media. “Every athlete who is going to Tokyo has worked hard. They are going there to win hearts. It must be our endeavour to support our team and not put pressure on the team,” he said.