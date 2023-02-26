UPI linked to Singapore’s PayNow, E-Sanjeevani app: PM Modi hails India’s ‘digital revolution’

In the 98th episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the “power” of India’s “digital revolution”, highlighting that teleconsultation app E Sanjeevani and the linking of India’s UPI with Singapore’s Pay Now were beneficial towards promoting “ease of living”.

“We have seen that teleconsultation through the E-Sanjeevani App has proved to be a great boon for the people in the time of coronavirus,” PM Modi said.

During his address, PM Modi also remembered singer Lata Mangeshkar. Saying that over five lakh people participated in three competitions announced during the Mann Ki Baat programme, PM Modi said he is reminded of Lata Mangeshkar on this occasion as the singer had encouraged Indians to participate in these competitions. He then announced the winners of the Deshbhatki Geet, Lori (lullaby), and Rangoli-making competitions.

Listing the winners of the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puruskar, PM Modi touched upon musicians across India who are keeping alive traditional instruments like sursingar and meitei pung.

In last month’s address, which was the first for the year 2023, PM Modi hailed tribal communities across India, saying that a sizeable number of Padma Awardees this year came from them.

“This time, a sizeable number of Padma awardees come from tribal communities and people associated with the tribal society. Tribal life is different from the hustle bustle of the city life and it also has its own challenges. Despite all of this, tribal societies are always eager to preserve their traditions,” he said.

Speaking about the International Year of Millets, the prime minister had said that people are now making millets an important ingredient of their food. He also highlighted that both the International Day of Yoga and the International Day of Millets were decided by the United Nations after resolutions initiated by India.

The Mann Ki Baat programme can be heard live on All India Radio, DD and the Narendra Modi mobile app. It is also being broadcast on PM Modi’s official YouTube channel.