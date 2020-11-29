PM Modi on ‘Mann Ki Baat’: Farm laws presented new opportunities to farmers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday. (ANI)

Amid protests by farmer unions against the recently passed farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, said the Centre’s reforms broke farmers’ shackles and presented them new possibilities.

“Under this law, it is mandatory to pay farmers within three days of purchasing the produce. If payment is not made, then the farmer can lodge a complaint. Another major provision is that the SDM of the area must address the complaint of the farmer within one month,” he said.

Explaining the benefits of the new agriculture laws, the Prime Minister cited the example of a farmer from Maharashtra’s Dhule.

“You should know how Jitendra Bhoiji, a farmer in Dhule, Maharashtra used these new farms laws. He produced maize and decided to sell it to traders at the right price. The total amount agreed at was around Rs 3.32 lakh. He got Rs 25,000 in advance,” he said.

“It was agreed that he will get the remaining amount in 15 days but he didn’t get the payment. He filed a complaint and got his dues within a few days,” he said.

The Prime Minister requested the youth especially those studying agriculture to go to nearby villages and make farmers aware about modern farming and recent farm reforms. “By doing this, you will become a partner in big change that is happening in the country,” he said.

The Prime Minister’s remarks came at a time when hundreds of farmers continue to camp outside the national capital as part of their agitation against the Centre’s agricultural laws. Union Minister Amit Shah offered to meet the farmers on the condition they shift their protest to a designated site on the outskirts of New Delhi. On Sunday, a majority of farmer unions rejected his offer and decided to stay put outside Delhi borders.

The farmers, who have launched a campaign against the Centre’s newly enacted farm laws and seek assurance on the MSP and the mandi system, want to hold the protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

