PM Modi: Political parties played mature role in uniting people after 2010 Ayodhya verdict

Recalling the Allahabad High Court’s 2010 judgment in the Ayodhya land dispute case, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday said different political and civil society outfits played a mature role by defying the efforts of a few “interest groups” to exploit the situation.

Addressing the nation in his monthly Mann ki Baat program, PM Modi said, “The Allahabad High Court gave its judgment on the Ram Janmabhoomi matter on September 2010. Some loudmouths had made irresponsible statements just to hog the limelight … It continued for five to 10 days,” he said.

In its September 30, 2010 verdict, the Allahabad High Court ordered a three-way division of the disputed 2.77 acres between the Nirmohi Akhara sect, the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board and Ramlalla Virajman.

PM Modi said the language that was used was aimed at inflaming the atmosphere. “Thanks to the people of India, social organisations, political parties, saints, seers and leaders of all faiths, it became a day that furthered unity,” Pm Modi said. PM Modi ‘s Mann Ki Baat address highlights

The judiciary was also respected by all after the verdict, Modi pointed out.

PM Modi’s statement comes days ahead of the Supreme Court announcing its verdict on appeals against the Allahabad High Court verdict sometime in the middle of November, before the retirement of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.

PM Modi also talked about a host of other issues in his ‘Mann ki Baat’ address. He wished the people on the occasion of Diwali and urged to purchase local products.

Recalling the contributions of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, PM Modi said the country would always be indebted to him for playing an instrumental role in the Constitution Assembly.

“Our country will always be indebted to Sardar Patel for playing an instrumental role in the Constitution Assembly. He did the important job of ensuring the fundamental rights so that there remains no possibility of any discrimination based on caste and community,” PM Modi said.

The prime minister also talked at length about the preparations to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, saying his teachings are spread across the world.

“Guru Nanak Dev ji’s 550th birth anniversary will be celebrated across the world on November 12. Guru Nanak Dev’s influence is not only in India but across the world. He used to believe that there is no price for selfless service,” PM Modi said

Modi also congratulated the Army for taking part in Swachh Bharat mission and conducting cleanliness drive at Siachen Glacier. “Our soldiers at Siachen Glacier are not only protecting the borders but also conducting the ‘Clean Siachen’ drive. For this commitment, I salute the Indian Army. In such conditions to segregate garbage and ensure its management is a very important work in itself,” he said.