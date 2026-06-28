Mann Ki Baat: Modi ‘grateful to every citizen’ for supporting austerity call

In his Mann Ki Baat address on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked his fellow citizens for supporting his call for austerity measures made in view of the West Asia crisis. He said people have started carpooling and are using buses and metros, resulting in savings on petrol and diesel.

“In view of the prevalent war-like situation in West Asia, I had urged countrymen on a few points… Friends, I am grateful to every citizen of the country; not only have they supported my appeal, they are also actively cooperating in every way… Numerous families have decided not to buy gold for weddings in their homes this time; if the need arises, they would recycle old gold to create new jewellery,” the prime minister said.

Modi said many people wrote on social media about postponing their foreign trips and that the consumption of natural fertilisers has reportedly increased. He added that he was happy that Indians are facing the global crisis together.

In the 135th episode of his monthly radio address, Modi highlighted successes linked to the country’s security and self-reliance. Referring to his recent Kolkata visit, where he attended a Navy-related event, he said the INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak, and INS Agray were inducted into the force’s fleet.

“Everything, from the design to the manufacturing of these ships, is indigenous,” he said.

About the aviation sector, Modi said the C-295 aircraft, made in India, completed its maiden flight and that 40 such aircraft are being manufactured in the country. “This is providing new momentum to the MSME and aerospace sectors, raising employment opportunities, and strengthening the resolve for an Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he said.

Modi added that the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully tested an indigenous long-range land-attack cruise missile this month.

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“In other words, from the seas to the skies, our India is becoming increasingly secure and self-reliant,” he said.

Modi also spoke about International Yoga Day events and congratulated athletes who won medals in the World Yogasana Championship held in Ahmedabad.

From a bad omen to a matter of pride

Modi referred to a superstition associated with the hargila, a rare bird that plays a vital role in keeping nature clean. “However, for a long time, it was considered inauspicious in certain parts of Assam. People disliked seeing it in their vicinity. Often, trees housing hargila nests were even cut down… A bird that helps clean the environment became a victim of people’s fears,” he said. He appreciated biologist Purnima Devi Barman, who resolved to change the misconceptions and spoke to women about facts based on science.

“Then, a major transformation began. The bird that was once driven away as a bad omen started becoming the identity of the villages. Thousands of rural women stepped forward to save the hargila. Today, they are known as the ‘Hargila Army’. They worked day and night to convince society and ultimately succeeded in leaving superstition behind,” he said.

Modi praises Nagaland football initiatives

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Stressing the significance of playing sports, Modi spoke about the Nagaland Baby League, a football tournament launched for children aged 5 to 12, and the Nagaland Women’s Futsal League. Futsal is an indoor football game.

Modi said that the League provided a wonderful platform for daughters to showcase their talent.

While talking about remaining connected to one’s roots while advancing with new technology, Modi said Nalanda University revived the ancient tradition of intellectual discourse called Shaastraarth.

“I am pleased that Nalanda University has incorporated this into its convocation ceremony. Nearly half of the participating students came from other countries. This effort to bridge an ancient tradition with contemporary times is highly commendable,” he said.

He also urged other universities to consider similar initiatives.

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Modi added that in another significant effort to prepare the youth for new technology while keeping them rooted in their heritage, the Central Sanskrit University in Delhi is launching a BTech programme in artificial intelligence and data science. Calling it a crucial step towards integrating modern technology with India’s traditional knowledge, Modi said the programme will facilitate the development of new AI tools for Indian languages and accelerate the digitisation and preservation of ancient texts and manuscripts.

Modi described Meghalaya’s root bridges as part of India’s heritage and said that the country has applied to have them included in the Unesco World Heritage Site Network.

Ahead of Ganesh Utsav, Modi urged buyers to check what Ganpati Bappa idols are made of and where they are produced. “Do not buy idols made of plaster of Paris at all,” he said and asked to strengthen the resolve of being “vocal for local”.