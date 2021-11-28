PM Modi pays tribute to armed forces in 83rd edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’

In the 83rd episode of his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the armed forces, noting that the 50th anniversary celebrations of India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war will take place next month.

“In two days, the month of December is commencing. The country celebrates Navy Day and Armed Forces Flag Day. We all know that on 16th December, the country is also celebrating the golden jubilee year of the 1971 war,” the prime minister said.“On this occasion, I want to remember our armed forces, our soldiers. Especially, the brave mothers who gave birth to these heroes.”

PM Modi went on to highlight how people across the country were celebrating India’s 75th year of independence. “Delhi recently celebrated ‘Azaadi Ki Kahaani Bacchon Ki Zubani’ with children through beautiful poems in which children from Nepal, Mauritius, Tanzania, New Zealand and Fiji also participated, putting forth their creativity and India’s history in the most dynamic way,” he said.

He also spoke about the significance of places like Jhansi and Bundelkhand in India’s freedom struggle. “Heroes like Rani Laxmibai and Jhalkari Bai also took place here and Khel Ratna like Major Dhyan Chand has also been given by this region to the country,” PM Modi said.

Continuing with the theme of conservation, which he has spoken about in previous episodes of his radio programme, PM Modi urged people to protect nature. “We are threatened by nature only when we disturb its balance or destroy its purity,” he explained. “Nature follows us like a mother and also fills our world with new colours.”

Highlighting instances where communities across the country have actively worked towards preserving their natural heritage, the prime minister said it was essential for people to adopt lifestyles that promote living in harmony with nature and protecting natural resources.

The prime minister went on to laud the impact that various government schemes have had over the years. He also spoke to two beneficiaries of the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat health scheme, who were able to avail of life-saving treatments under the scheme.

He hailed the progress India has made in the startup space. “This is the era of startup and it is also true that today in the field of startups in a way India is leading the world,” he said. “Year after year starts ups are getting record investments. This sector is growing at a very fast pace. Even in small cities of the country the reach of start ups has increased. Now-a-days the word Unicorn is very much discussed.”

In the previous episode of the show, which was aired on October 24, PM Modi lauded India’s crossing the 100-crore vaccine doses milestone, and said that the achievement shows that the success of any scheme can be achieved with everyone’s effort.

Speaking during his Mann Ki Baat radio programme, Modi said, “The success of our vaccine programme displays the capability of India… (and) manifests the might of our collective endeavour… Our health workers, through their tireless efforts and resolve, set a new example… They established a new benchmark in service to humanity through innovation and sheer determination.”