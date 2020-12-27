2020 saw spirit of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ echo in society: PM Modi during Mann Ki Baat

In this year’s last episode of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday asserted that people have supported ‘vocal for local’ and urged manufacturers and industry leaders to make world class products.

The Prime Minister said 2020 saw the spirit of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ echo in society. He said the government is working to make Kashmiri saffron, which was granted Geographical Identification (GI) tag in May this year, a “globally popular brand”.

On the issue of single-use plastics, he said while it wasn’t given the attention required due to the coronavirus pandemic, making the country free of single-use plastics should be one of the resolutions for the upcoming new year.

He also paid tributes to several Sikh personalities, including Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s sons, saying that their sacrifices helped keep our culture safe. “We pay tributes to the brave Chaar Sahibzaade, we remember Mata Gujri, we recall the greatness of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. We remain indebted to these greats for their sacrifices and their spirit of compassion,” he added.