PM Modi to appear in special episode of Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to appear on a special episode of popular wildlife show Man vs Wild with British presenter Bear Grylls. The program will be broadcast at 9 pm on August 12 on Discovery India.

Grylls said that the global broadcast will see the “unknown side of PM Modi” as he ventures into Indian wilderness to create awareness about animal conservation. “People across 180 countries will get to see the unknown side of PM Narendra Modi as he ventures into Indian wilderness to create awareness about animal conservation & environmental change. Catch Man Vs Wild with PM Modi @DiscoveryIN on August 12 9 pm,” he tweeted.

People across 180 countries will get to see the unknown side of PM @narendramodi as he ventures into Indian wilderness to create awareness about animal conservation & environmental change. Catch Man Vs Wild with PM Modi @DiscoveryIN on August 12 @ 9 pm. #PMModionDiscovery pic.twitter.com/MW2E6aMleE — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) July 29, 2019

On March 10 this year, The Indian Express had reported that Grylls was in Dhikala in the Jim Corbett tiger reserve in Uttarakhand around February 14, the day of the terror attack in Pulwama. On that day, the Uttarakhand Forest Department had cancelled all tourist bookings for the Dhikala forest rest house because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state.

Grylls had posted a few tweets prior coming to India which were later deleted. “And it is a GREAT day in India! Am coming there soon to shoot something very special…”, one of his tweet read, followed by a ‘Shh’ emoji. It was deleted.

On February 12, Grylls posted a selfie apparently taken on board his flight to India: “On my way for an adventure in a country I love…” This post, too, was later deleted.

On February 16, Grylls replied to @PMOIndia’s February 15 tweet about the PM paying homage to the Pulwama victims. “A truly tragic day — my heart goes out to you India,” he posted on Twitter, with emoticons of a heart and folded hands.

Neither Grylls or Discovery or Uttarakhand Forest Department had confirmed about a film crew being allowed inside the Corbett tiger reserve on February 14 at that time.