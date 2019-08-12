‘Do join at 9 pm tonight’: PM Modi tweets on ‘Man Vs Wild’ show with Bear Grylls

Hours ahead of the telecast of the latest episode of ‘Man Vs Wild’ where he will join British adventurer Bear Grylls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said there could not be a better way to throw light on environmental conservation and climate change and urged people to watch his journey at Jim Corbett National Park.

“What better than the lush green jungles of India, in the midst of Mother Nature to throw light on environmental conservation and climate change… Do join at 9 PM tonight!,” PM Modi tweeted.

What better than the lush green jungles of India, in the midst of Mother Nature to throw light on environmental conservation and climate change..Do join at 9 PM tonight! https://t.co/RdndTgUtCF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 12, 2019

Earlier, Grylls also tweeted, saying, “Tonight watch my journey with PM @narendramodi for Man Vs Wild on @DiscoveryIN – Together let’s do all we can to protect the planet, promote peace & encourage a Never Give Up spirit. Enjoy the show.”

Tonight watch my journey with PM @narendramodi for Man Vs Wild on @DiscoveryIN – Together let’s do all we can to protect the planet, promote peace & encourage a Never Give Up spirit. Enjoy the show! #PMMODIONDISCOVERY pic.twitter.com/k5CnatJD52 — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) August 12, 2019

‘Man Vs Wild’ With Bear Grylls and PM Modi will premiere simultaneously on 12 Discovery channels in India on August 12 and will be showcased in as many as 180 countries. Last month, while sharing the teaser of the episode, Grylls had said it would be an opportunity for people across the globe to see the unknown side of the Indian prime minister.

In the episode that will air tonight, Modi will accompany Grylls into the forest while talking about wildlife conservation. The makers of the show and Grylls have, till now, shared a few glimpses into the episode.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also open up about the cleanliness and sanitation efforts launched by his government. In one of the promos, PM Modi says, “Someone from outside cannot clean my India, the people of India make India clean. Personal hygiene is in the culture of the Indian people. We need to develop the habit of social hygiene. Mahatma Gandhi has done a lot of work on it and recently we are getting good success in this. I believe India will succeed in this very soon.”

Grylls, in a recent interview to news agency ANI, revealed that there will be “no eating of grubs” in the episode as Modi was a vegetarian.

“PM (Modi) is vegetarian, so there was going to be no eating of grubs or anything,” he said, adding that it is not necessary to feed upon wild animals or insects to survive in wild, varieties of herbs and fruits can do the work. “In the wild, you can survive very well off berries, roots, plants and certainly, PM spent his younger years in the wild, so he was very comfortable with that,” he said.