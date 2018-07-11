Congress betrayed Punjab farmers, used them as vote bank: PM Modi

PM Modi said the government is working towards increasing farmers’ income. (File Photo) PM Modi said the government is working towards increasing farmers’ income. (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday accused Congress of betraying farmers in Punjab and alleged that the party has used them as a vote bank. He said that the grand old party has only made promises to the farmers in the state and delivered nothing in real. PM Modi, who was speaking at a thanksgiving rally in Malout in the state, also said that Congress’ only concern was for a particular family and “how to make them comfortable”.

“Congress betrayed farmers, used them as vote bank. Congress only made promises to the farmers, its concern was only for a particular family and how to make them comfortable,” he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The prime minister was addressing a gathering at a rally organised by BJP and SAD in the wake of recent hike in MSP (Minimum Support Price) of Kharif crops. Punjab has a huge population consisting of farmers, so this can be seen as an exercise by the saffron party to secure this huge vote base ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The PM also expressed concern over stubble burning in the state and appealed to the farmers to prevent pollution by not burning the agricultural residue. “Centre seriously working upon the problem of stubble burning,” he said adding that the government is working towards increasing farmers’ income.

