‘World knows who holds the remote, Kharge only namesake president’: PM Modi takes dig at Congress

Taking a dig at the Congress and dynasty politics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday said that Mallikarjun Kharge was only a namesake president of the Congress as the organisation was still controlled by the Gandhis.

Describing Kharge as someone who he respected and who had served the public in every possible way, Modi said that he was disheartened to see how Kharge was “disrespected” by the “Congress leadership belonging to one family” at the party’s recently-concluded 85th plenary session in Raipur.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Mallikarjun Kharge has served the public in whatever way possible…I was disheartened to see how the most senior leader, the president of Congress has been disrespected by them…The world knows who has the remote control: PM Narendra Modi in Belagavi pic.twitter.com/Du4ytHf57X — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2023

Modi also warned the people of Karnataka to be “cautious about parties like the Congress”. “Congress thinks until Modi is alive their motives won’t survive and that is why they all are saying mar ja Modi, mar ja Modi… (Die Modi, die) and some are saying Modi teri kabad khudegi (Modi, your grave will be dug) but the country is saying Modi tera Kamal khilega (Modi, the lotus will bloom),” he added.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Congress thinks until Modi is alive their motives won’t survive and that is why they all are saying “mar ja Modi, mar ja Modi…” and some are saying “Modi teri kabad khudegi” but the country is saying “Modi tera Kamal khilega”: PM Narendra Modi in Belagavi pic.twitter.com/KQmBhhkZzA — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2023

Modi is in Belagavi to lay the foundation stone and dedicate multiple development initiatives, and also to release the 13th instalment of PM-KISAN worth more than Rs 16,800 crores.