Monday, Feb 27, 2023
‘World knows who holds the remote, Kharge only namesake president’: PM Modi takes dig at Congress

PM Narendra Modi described Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge as someone who had served the public in every possible way, and that he was disheartened to see how he was disrespected at the party's plenary session recently.

"Congress thinks until Modi is alive their motives won't survive," PM Modi said in Belagavi. (Video screengrab/ ANI/ Twitter)
‘World knows who holds the remote, Kharge only namesake president’: PM Modi takes dig at Congress
Taking a dig at the Congress and dynasty politics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday said that Mallikarjun Kharge was only a namesake president of the Congress as the organisation was still controlled by the Gandhis.

Describing Kharge as someone who he respected and who had served the public in every possible way, Modi said that he was disheartened to see how Kharge was “disrespected” by the “Congress leadership belonging to one family” at the party’s recently-concluded 85th plenary session in Raipur.

Modi also warned the people of Karnataka to be “cautious about parties like the Congress”. “Congress thinks until Modi is alive their motives won’t survive and that is why they all are saying mar ja Modi, mar ja Modi… (Die Modi, die) and some are saying Modi teri kabad khudegi (Modi, your grave will be dug) but the country is saying Modi tera Kamal khilega (Modi, the lotus will bloom),” he added.

Modi is in Belagavi to lay the foundation stone and dedicate multiple development initiatives, and also to release the 13th instalment of PM-KISAN worth more than Rs 16,800 crores.

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 18:39 IST
Rajasthan lynching case: Cop vigilante, vigilante cops

