PM Modi in Maharashtra: Have to hug each Kashmiri, create a new paradise there

Virtually launching the BJP’s campaign for Maharashtra Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday sought to build the narrative around J&K, saying the government’s pledge on building a “New Kashmir” would be taken up on mission mode.

“Building a New Kashmir is our pledge which will be taken up on mission mode. We have to hug each Kashmiri, create a new paradise there,” PM Modi said while addressing a public rally at Nashik in Maharashtra.

Taking a dig at Pakistan, PM Modi said a lot of efforts were being made from across the border to foment violence in Jammu and Kashmir. “Lot of efforts being made from across the border to foment violence in Jammu and Kashmir. Everybody knows where the factory of terrorism functions and who is promoting it,” PM Modi further said.

Putting all speculation to rest, PM Modi said Devendra Fadnavis would continue as next chief minister of Maharashtra. “Leadership of Devendra Fadnavis will ensure greater mandate in 2019 Assembly polls. Fadnavis will continue as next CM,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi’s remarks lay to rest the hit-and-run battles between various second-rung leaders of the BJP and Sena over claims to chief ministership if the alliance won.

Underscoring that the role of Maharashtra in the making of a ‘New India’ would be significant, PM Modi said, “Maharashtra has played a significant role in last five years under Devendra Fadnavis’ leadership. The massive mandate is a test of his good governance.”

Modi further said farmers of Maharashtra had benefited and women got better employment opportunities in the last five years under Fadnavis’ leadership.

“Devendra Ji has given Maharashtra a new direction. It is Maharashtra’s responsibility to re-use the political stability of his govt due to five years of extensive service and work for the people,” the PM said.