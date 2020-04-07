PM Modi lists five tasks for BJP workers in COVID-19 fight

PM Modi addresses BJP workers via video conference. (ANI) PM Modi addresses BJP workers via video conference. (ANI)

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi on Monday told BJP workers that the fight against coronavirus is no less than a war and urged them to launch “ceaseless efforts to help the poor”. He also asked them to make efforts to boost contributions to the PM-CARES fund set up to fight the outbreak.

Addressing partymen on the BJP’s foundation day, the Prime Minister said India’s timely efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus have been appreciated globally.

“We took several measures, took all state governments along, even as we did not know anything about the disease. Whatever necessary decisions were required…whether it was about thermal screening at the airports or evacuation of people or enhancing medical infrastructure requirements, we took proactive steps,” he said in a video address.

“We have been in constant touch with the world leaders and they have all appreciated what India is doing to fight against the virus and our holistic approach. We are busy fighting war against poverty and we are continuously moving unitedly in this hour of crisis,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister lauded the state governments and said the country could expedite the measures taken against the pandemic together. He also appreciated the people for adhering to discipline during the lockdown.

Modi entrusted BJP workers with five tasks which he termed as Panchagraha to strengthen the fight against coronavirus.

Pointing out that BJP president J P Nadda has already set the template, he said, “I appeal to BJP karyakartas to follow the set of guidelines from our party president J P Naddaji, help those in need and reaffirm the importance of social distancing.”

The first task, he said, is to engage in a “ceaseless effort” to reach ration to the poor. “Lakhs of our workers are already doing it. But we need to make it into a bigger and intense campaign taking along all other organisations to ensure that no one is left hungry,” he said.

As the second task, he told party workers to arrange face covers for themselves and others and asked them to use them whenever they go out.

Under the third task, he urged party workers to express gratitude to social workers and health workers by preparing “thanks notes” for health workers, cleaning staff, police personnel, those in bank and post office services and other essential service providers.

The fourth task, he said, is to download the Arogya Setu app with information on coronavirus and get at least 40 others to download it.

“There should be economic support too. When the country was at war, women gave away their jewellery, the poor gave away whatever they could. This is not less than a war, so just as we contribute towards war, we need to increase the donations being made for the PM-CARES funds…,” the PM said, listing the fifth task.

“It is a long battle,” Modi said. “Do not get tired or defeated. This is a war we have to win…”

