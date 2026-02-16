PM Modi likely to visit Israel on Feb 25, hold talks with Netanyahu

PM Narendra Modi’s visit comes months after the fragile ceasefire in Gaza. While India has supported the Gaza peace plan, it has stayed away from joining the Board of Peace, led by US President Donald Trump. India’s approach has been to move forward in the relationship with Israel, given that both nations share deep ties in defence and security.

Written by: Shubhajit Roy
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 16, 2026 08:40 PM IST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israel PM Benjamin NetanyahuPM Modi had expressed immediate and initial support to Israel against Hamas within hours of the attacks on October 7, 2023. (Express Archive)
Make us preferred source on Google

At a time when India has supported the Gaza peace plan but has stayed away from the Board of Peace led by US President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Israel around February 25, sources have told The Indian Express.

Announcing Modi’s visit to the country next week, Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, addressing the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organisations, said on Sunday, “Parliament address on the anvil. Who’s coming here next week? Narendra Modi… Tremendous alliance between Israel and India, and we are going to discuss all sorts of cooperation. Now, you know, India is not a small country. It has 1.4 billion people. India is enormously powerful, enormously popular.”

While the programme around the visit is being worked out, Modi is expected to address the Israeli Knesset (Parliament) and is likely to meet top Israel business leaders and the Indian diaspora.

This would be his second visit to Israel, the first being in July 2017, when Modi became the first Indian PM to do so, but did not visit the West Bank. In a separate visit in February 2018, he visited Ramallah and met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

PM Modi had expressed immediate and initial support to Israel against Hamas within hours of the attacks on October 7, 2023 and had expressed solidarity against terrorism. Later, the central government had sought to nuance its stance by talking about the two-state solution to assuage the concerns of Palestinians as well.

In the last two years, India had expressed concern at the killings of innocent civilians and had called for humanitarian aid to be sent to Gaza. After Trump brokered the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, which went into effect in October last year, India had supported the Gaza peace plan, but chose not to join the Board of Peace.

Now, the Indian approach has been to move forward in the relationship with Israel, after the war in Gaza ended after two years — and a fragile ceasefire is in place.

Story continues below this ad

India and Israel have deep strategic ties, especially in defence and security cooperation, and the PM’s visit is expected to give a fillip to these areas of cooperation. Modi and Netanyahu are also expected to exchange notes on how to push the India-Middle-East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), which is important to both countries and Israel is part of the corridor as well.

Also Read | This Word Means: IMEC

In the last year or so, several senior Israeli ministers have visited India, including Minister of Tourism Haim Katz, Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Barkat, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Avi Dichter, and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

The two countries have also signed a Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) during Smotrich’s visit and then a Terms of Reference (TOR) leading to an FTA when Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal visited Israel in November.

In November, both nations also signed a pact to enhance defence, industrial, and technological cooperation, enabling the sharing of advanced technology to promote co-development and co-production.

Story continues below this ad

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Israel in December, during which he met Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and Barkat to prepare for Modi’s bilateral visit.

Shubhajit Roy
Shubhajit Roy
twitter

Shubhajit Roy, Diplomatic Editor at The Indian Express, has been a journalist for more than 25 years now. Roy joined The Indian Express in October 2003 and has been reporting on foreign affairs for more than 17 years now. Based in Delhi, he has also led the National government and political bureau at The Indian Express in Delhi — a team of reporters who cover the national government and politics for the newspaper. He has got the Ramnath Goenka Journalism award for Excellence in Journalism ‘2016. He got this award for his coverage of the Holey Bakery attack in Dhaka and its aftermath. He also got the IIMCAA Award for the Journalist of the Year, 2022, (Jury’s special mention) for his coverage of the fall of Kabul in August 2021 — he was one of the few Indian journalists in Kabul and the only mainstream newspaper to have covered the Taliban’s capture of power in mid-August, 2021. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Rahul Gandhi
Why Siddaramaiah govt has moved to revive 2022 voter data probe
Trisha Krishnan's statement came after BJP Tamil Nadu state president Nainar Nagenthran linked TVK chief and actor Vijay to her, which has since sparked widespread outcry.
Trisha breaks silence after BJP Tamil Nadu chief links her to Vijay: 'Disrespect will be called out'
The two share a hug and exchange a few words before Kishan walks off the ground
Ishan Kishan meets his doppelganger: Hanumankind sets stage on fire before batter's fireworks against Pakistan
AUS vs SL Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Follow Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Group B fixture happening in Pallekele.
Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026
On building public AI, governments must be tactical but remain flexible
On building and funding public AI, governments must be tactical, but remain flexible
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement