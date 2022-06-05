PM Modi to launch LiFE movement on World Environment Day

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will launch the ‘Lifestyle for the Environment (LiFE) Movement’, a global initiative, via video conferencing.

The movement was first proposed by the PM during COP26, the UN’s climate summit in Glasgow, last year. According to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the campaign will be launched with a “call for papers”, inviting ideas and suggestions from academics, universities and research institutes for promoting an environmentally conscious lifestyle.

The PMO’s statement read that several top academics and philanthropists will contribute to the programme.

“The programme will also witness participation of Mr. Bill Gates, Co-Chairman Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; Lord Nicholas Stern, Climate Economist; Prof. Cass Sunstein, Author of Nudge Theory; Mr. Aniruddha Dasgupta, CEO and President World Resources Institute; Ms. Inger Andersen, UNEP Global Head; Mr. Achim Steiner, UNDP Global Head and Mr. David Malpass, World Bank President, among others,” the PMO said.

During the COP26 summit, Prime Minister Modi said that India would make one billion-tonne reduction in projected emissions from now until 2030.

Making five big-ticket announcements at the climate change meeting in Glasgow — he called it ‘Panchamrit’ — Modi also accepted global demands to agree to a net-zero emissions target, setting a 2070 date to achieve it. India was the largest emitter, and the only G20 country, not to have announced a net-zero target until now, and there was an increasing clamour for it to agree to one.

That apart, the Prime Minister significantly increased India’s previous climate targets, mentioned in the promises made during the Paris Agreement.

On the occasion of World Environment Day, PM Modi will also host a session on ‘crafting a conscious planet’ with Sadhguru on Friday morning.