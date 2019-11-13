PM Modi leaves for BRICS summit: Focus on economic ties, counter-terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the BRICS summit will focus on strengthening ties among the world’s five major economies in key areas such as digital economy, science and technology, and also build mechanisms for counter-terrorism cooperation.

Modi, who left for Brazil on Tuesday afternoon, will be in Brasilia on November 13-14 to attend the 11th BRICS summit.

The Prime Minister said he will also meet Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to discuss ways to enhance the bilateral strategic partnership. “I look forward to exchanging views with other BRICS leaders with the aim to further strengthen intra-BRICS cooperation, particularly on the theme of the summit ‘Economic growth for an innovative future’,” Modi said in his departure statement.

During the summit, the five major economies of the world will aim to significantly strengthen their cooperation in science, technology and innovation, he said. The BRICS countries will also look to enhance cooperation on digital economy and build mechanisms for counter-terrorism cooperation within the BRICS framework, Modi said.

“Our business and industry play an important role in intra-BRICS ties. I will be addressing BRICS Business Forum and interacting with BRICS Business Council and New Development Bank,” he added.

On the bilateral meeting with the Brazilian President, he said Brazil and India share close and ever expanding bilateral relations, including in the spheres of defence, security, trade, agriculture, energy and space. Close cooperation between the two countries in multilateral forums has been a significant aspect of our strategic relationship, Modi said.

“BRICS summit will also provide me with the opportunity to hold useful bilateral interactions with leaders of other BRICS countries,” he added.

The PM is scheduled to hold separate bilateral meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping.