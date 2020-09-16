PM Modi launches sewerage, drinking water projects, praises Nitish-Sushil team

PM Narendra Modi. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated four sewerage treatment plant projects, including two for Patna, through the virtual medium from New Delhi and said Bihar, in coming years, will be among states where every household will have access to piped drinking water.

“That would be a big achievement – a matter of pride for Bihar,” he said.

Modi also inaugurated water supply projects for Munger and Jamalpur and laid foundation of a riverfront development scheme.

On Sunday, the Prime Minister had inaugurated two bottling plants and LPG pipeline schemes for the election-bound state.

In his address through video-conference, Modi lauded the efforts of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi in attempting to restore confidence of the weakest sections of society, “especially on education of daughters (girl children) and ensuring participation of the deprived in Panchayati Raj institutions and local bodies”.

He said: “Since 2014, panchayats and local bodies have almost complete control over schemes related to basic amenities. Local bodies now monitor such schemes from planning to implementation levels. This is the reason the combined efforts of Bihar and Union governments have constantly improved structure of basic amenities of drinking water and sewerage.”

In an indirect dig at previous governments in the state, Modi said when selfishness prevailed over economic policies, and vote bank politics suppressed the system, it badly impacted the oppressed and deprived sections of the society. “The people of Bihar have faced it (ostensible apathy) for decades. When basic facilities such as sewerage and drinking water are not fulfilled, it causes difficulties to mothers and sisters, the poor and the Dalits, OBCs and EBCs.

“Living in unhygienic conditions and drinking dirty water made them fall ill, and a large chunk of their income was spent on treatment.”

Modi said the AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) scheme would pave the way for “ease of living” and “ease of (doing) business”. He also said, “We are seeing new urbanisation now. Towns which were not in the country’s map are now registering their presence. The youth of these towns, who have studied big private schools and colleges, have been doing well.”

Lauding the contribution of engineers on the occasion of Engineers Day, Modi praised Bihar for its contribution to nation-building. “Bihar gives (the country) lakhs of engineers, who work towards achieving new heights of development,” he said. “Bihar has been synonymous with innovations and inventions. Every year, sons of Bihar reach engineering institutions and excel. The state’s engineers have played a key role in the projects that were completed and launched today.”

He said: “In last few months, 57 lakh families in rural areas got drinking water supply connection. PM Garib Kalyan Yojana has played a key role in it. Those (migrant workers) who have returned during Covid-19 (lockdown) phase have made it possible. In the last one year, 2 crore water connections have been given under the Jal Jivan mission. Every day, 1 lakh new water supply connections are given across the country.”

The PM said the government has a target to give drinking water supply connections to 12 lakh families in urban areas. Of that, 6 lakh connections have already been provided, he maintained.

