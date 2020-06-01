PM Modi launches portal to help, hand-hold MSMEs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a web portal to help solve grievances of micro, small and medium enterprises, and work as a “one-stop place” for them.

Champions — Creation and Harmonious Application of Modern Processes for Increasing the Output and National Strength — has been described by the MSME Ministry as an ICT-based system set up to help such enterprises in the “present difficult situation” and also to handhold them to become national and international champions.

“Launched the portal ‘champions.gov.in’. This is a one stop place for MSME sector. The focus areas are support & hand-holding, grievance redressal, harnessing entrepreneurial talent and discovering new business opportunities,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

According to an official statement, the system will help resolve the problems of MSMEs, including those of finance, raw materials, labour and regulatory permissions, “particularly in the Covid created difficult situation”.

It will also help them capture new opportunities, including manufacturing of medical equipment and accessories such as personal protective equipment and masks, and supply them in national and international markets.

The portal, the statement said, will also help identify and encourage “the sparks” — potential MSMEs who are able to withstand the current situation and can become national and international champions.

As part of the system, a network of control rooms is created in a “Hub & Spoke” model.

The hub is situated in the national capital and the spokes are in the states in various offices and institutions of the MSME Ministry.

