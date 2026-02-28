PM Modi launches nationwide HPV vaccination drive, inaugurates projects worth Rs 16,680 crore in Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a nationwide Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign for girls aged 14, aimed at preventing cervical cancer, during his visit to Ajmer, Rajasthan. The initiative marks a major preventive healthcare push targeting one of the leading causes of cancer-related illness among women.

Alongside the health initiative, the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth over Rs 16,680 crore across sectors, including urban development, drinking water, roads, irrigation, energy and industrial infrastructure.

Among key infrastructure projects, Modi inaugurated several national highway works. These projects include the four-lane greenfield expressway between Bandikui and Jaipur, sections of the Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor, and parts of the Delhi-Vadodara access-controlled expressway. He also laid the foundation stone for an elevated road in Jodhpur and upgrades to state highways in Rajasthan.