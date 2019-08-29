PM Modi launches ‘Fit India Movement’, says technology has contributed to sedentary lifestyle

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday launched a nationwide campaign named ‘Fit India Movement’, and said the initiative is the need of the hour and will take the country towards a healthier future. The event, held at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, was attended by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and this year’s National Sports Awards winners among others.

Launching the movement on National Sports Day, PM Modi paid a tribute to Major Dhyan Chand. “It was on this day that India got a sports star like Major Dhyan Chand who left the world spell-bound,” he said.

“We will take this movement to new heights with the cooperation of my fellow Indians. I am so glad that this movement is being launched on the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, our hockey wizard,” Rijiju said at the inaugural event.

After a colourful ceremony, which included a presentation of the country’s indigenous martial art forms, dances and sports, PM Modi said that technology has contributed to a sedentary lifestyle. “Fitness has always been an integral part of our culture. But there is indifference towards fitness issues now. A few decades back, a normal person would walk 8-10km in a day, do cycling or run. We walk less now and the same technology tells us that we are not walking enough,” Modi said at the event.

PM Modi asked everyone to take up sports as lifestyle diseases like diabetes, hypertension are increasing in India.”Look around you, you will find many people suffering from them. Earlier we used to hear that the risk of heart attack increases after the age of 50-60, now the youth of 35-40 years are getting heart attacks,” he said.

PM Modi emphasized that a common trait of any successful person is their focus on fitness. “Take any field today, look at your icons, see their success stories, whether they are in sports, films, business, most of them are fit. This is not just a coincidence. If you read about their lifestyle, you will find that one such thing is common in every such person. A common characteristic of successful person is – their focus on fitness,” he said.

PM Modi also congratulated young National Sports awards winners and lauded India’s sporting achievements. “Be it boxing, badminton, tennis or any sport, our athletes are giving new wings to our aspirations. Their medals are not just a result of their hard work but also a reflection of a new India’s confidence,” he added.