PM Modi launches Covid-19 vaccination drive: His top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday flagged off India’s Covid-19 vaccination drive — the world’s biggest inoculation exercise yet — with three crore healthcare and frontline workers first in line to be vaccinated against the deadly disease.

On Day 1, around 100 beneficiaries will be given the first shots of the two indigenous Covid-19 vaccines — Covishield from the Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin — at 3,006 session sites across the country.

Dr Anup Ghosh and Prashant Sharma, the first and second beneficiaries of the Covishield vaccine in PGI, Chandigarh. Dr Anup Ghosh and Prashant Sharma, the first and second beneficiaries of the Covishield vaccine in PGI, Chandigarh.

While virtually launching the nationwide vaccination drive, PM Modi got emotional speaking about the hardships faced by healthcare and frontline workers during the pandemic and urged Indians to continue following Covid protocols even after getting vaccinated.

Here are PM Modi’s top quotes from the launch of India’s nationwide coronavirus vaccination drive

# “Today, when we’ve developed our own vaccine, the world is looking at India with hope. As our vaccination drive will move forward, other countries of the world will benefit from it. India’s vaccine and our production capability must be used for human interest, this is our commitment.”

# “Scientists gave nod to two made-in-India vaccines after being sure of their effects, don’t pay heed to rumours, propaganda. Our vaccination programme driven by humanitarian concerns, those exposed to maximum risk get priority.”

# “Such a vaccination drive at such a massive scale was never conducted in history. There are over 100 countries having less than 3 crore population and India is administering vaccination to 3 crore people in the first phase only. In the second phase, we’ve to take this number to 30 crores.”

# “Normally, it takes many years to make a vaccine but in such a short span of time, not one, but two ‘Made in India’ vaccines are ready. Meanwhile, the work on other vaccines is progressing at a fast pace.”

# “Today when we take a look at the last year, we realise that we have learnt a lot as people, a family and as a nation.”

# “This disease kept people away from their families. The mothers cried for their children and had to stay away. People could not meet their elderly admitted at hospitals. We could not bid adieu to those with proper rituals who died due to corona.”

# “I want to remind people of the country that two doses of the Corona vaccine are very important. Experts have said that there should be a gap of one month between both vaccinations.”

# “India is among the few countries which despite hardships, provided medicines and medical help to over 150 countries around the world. Whether it is paracetamol, hydroxychloroquine, or testing equipment, India has made every possible effort to save people of other countries.”