PM Modi launches Asia’s largest solar plant in MP, says India most attractive global market for clean energy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday launched Asia’s largest solar plant in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa through video-conferencing and said the state will emerge as a major hub for clean and cheap power in the country.

“Not just for the present, solar energy will be a medium of energy needs of the 21st century because solar power is sure, pure and secure and the country is now among the top five solar power producers in the world. India has emerged as the most attractive global market for clean energy,” said Modi while inaugurating the a 750 MW solar project.

The prime minister added that even the Delhi Metro will get power from the Rewa solar project. “With this solar plant at Rewa, the industries here will not only get electricity, but even the metro rail in Delhi will get its benefits. Apart from Rewa, work is underway on solar power plants in Shajapur, Neemuch and Chhatarpur,” he said.

The Rewa project comprises three solar generating units of 250 MW each located on a 500 hectare plot of land situated inside a Solar Park (total area 1500 hectare).

The Solar Park was developed by the Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited (RUMSL), a joint venture company of Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (MPUVN), and Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), a Central Public Sector Undertaking.

PM Modi also said, “In the last six years, 36 crore LED bulbs have been distributed pan-India. Over 1 crore LED bulbs have been installed in street lights. It might sound regular, but it has had a major impact.”

