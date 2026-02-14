PM Modi lands on Northeast’s first Emergency Landing Facility in Assam. Here’s why it is important

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed at the Emergency Landing Facility in Dibrugarh, marking a key boost to strategic and disaster-response infrastructure in the Northeast.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readUpdated: Feb 14, 2026 03:02 PM IST
The facility will strengthen strategic preparedness and disaster-response capabilities in the region.PM Modi landed at the Northeast’s first Emergency Landing Facility on Moran Bypass in Assam. (Image via X@sarbanandsonwal)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday landed at the Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) on Moran Bypass in Dibrugarh in Assam. The facility is the first of its kind in the region. “The landing marks a major milestone in strategic and disaster-response infrastructure in the Northeast”, PM said while sharing a video on Facebook.

The ELF has been built in coordination with the Indian Air Force. It has been specially designed and constructed in coordination with the Indian Air Force to support landing and take-off of military and civil aircraft during emergencies. It supports both military and civil aircraft during emergencies.

The Prime Minister also witnessed an aerial display of fighter jets, transport aircraft and helicopters at the site.

The facility can handle fighter aircraft up to 40 tonnes and transport aircraft up to 74 tonnes maximum take-off weight. Officials said the ELF will allow quick deployment of rescue and relief operations during natural disasters and strategic situations.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the launch of the ELF “marks a PARADIGM shift in how Bharat is decisively securing the North East Frontier, where the wounds of 1962 are etched in many of our memories”.

He further said that the ELF is also a testament to the talent of India’s engineers and workers “who are working 24*7 to transform Assam’s infra”. “Our roads which were once barely motorable are today capable of hosting aircraft movements. This transformation is the power of your one vote,” CM Himanta said in an X post.

