PM Modi lands on Northeast’s first Emergency Landing Facility in Assam. Here’s why it is important

PM Modi landed at the Northeast’s first Emergency Landing Facility on Moran Bypass in Assam. (Image via X@sarbanandsonwal)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday landed at the Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) on Moran Bypass in Dibrugarh in Assam. The facility is the first of its kind in the region. “The landing marks a major milestone in strategic and disaster-response infrastructure in the Northeast”, PM said while sharing a video on Facebook.

The ELF has been built in coordination with the Indian Air Force. It has been specially designed and constructed in coordination with the Indian Air Force to support landing and take-off of military and civil aircraft during emergencies. It supports both military and civil aircraft during emergencies.