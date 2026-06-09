PM Modi speaks to Amir of Kuwait, expresses concern over escalation of tensions in West Asia

The PM also reaffirmed India’s strong condemnation of attacks on Kuwait’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. This came days after an Indian national was killed in an Iranian attack on Kuwait International Airport that reportedly left more than 60 injured.

Written by: Shubhajit Roy
3 min readNew DelhiJun 9, 2026 08:39 PM IST
PM Modi Kuwait Amir West Asia tensionsPrime Minister Narendra Modi (left) thanked Kuwait Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah for the continued well-being and the safety of the large Indian community in Kuwait. (PTI file photo)
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah, and expressed deep concern over the escalation of tensions in West Asia while reaffirming India’s strong condemnation of attacks on Kuwait’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

This came days after an Indian national was killed in an Iranian attack on Kuwait International Airport that reportedly left more than 60 injured.

According to a statement by the PM’s office on Tuesday, “The two leaders exchanged views on the evolving security situation in West Asia.” This discussion between PM Modi and the Amir of Kuwait took place days after Israel and Iran attacked each other over the weekend, in the first significant escalation since the fragile ceasefire was agreed in April this year.

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“Prime Minister expressed deep concern over the escalation of tensions and reaffirmed India’s strong condemnation of attacks on Kuwait’s sovereignty and territorial integrity… Prime Minister reiterated the call for de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy for earliest restoration of peace and stability,” it added.

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“Prime Minister thanked His Highness the Amir for his personal attention to the continued well-being and the safety of the large Indian community in Kuwait,” according to the PMO statement.

This is the first phone conversation between the two leaders since the war in West Asia broke out on February 28. Earlier this year, on March 3 and March 18, PM Modi had telephonic conversations regarding regional stability with Kuwait’s Crown Prince, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah.

Last week, India had condemned the attack on Kuwait airport while renewing calls for an end to violence while urging strongly not to target civilian population and civilian infrastructure.

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“Since the onset of the conflict in West Asia, we have strongly urged that civilian population and civilian infrastructure must not be targeted. We again call upon parties to cease such attacks,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said in a statement.

In a post on X, the Embassy of India in Kuwait said it is “closely coordinating” with the Kuwaiti authorities to extend all possible support and assistance to the bereaved family as well as those injured in the incident last Wednesday.

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The deceased was identified as Manzoor Ahmed, a 55-year-tailor from Madhya Pradesh. This latest death put the total number of Indian fatalities to at least 10 since hostilities broke out between Iran and US-Israel on February 28.

“We extend our sincere condolences and sympathies to the family of the deceased and his relatives, and we wish a speedy recovery to all the injured,” said Colonel Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi, the official spokesman of Kuwait’s Ministry of Defence.

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Kuwaiti Interior Ministry spokesperson Brigadier General Nasser Bousleeb said that the passenger terminal (T1) at the airport was subjected to an attack by several hostile drones.

The Kuwaiti foreign ministry later summoned the Charge d’Affaires at the Iranian Embassy and handed him an official protest note regarding the attacks.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Shubhajit Roy
Shubhajit Roy
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Shubhajit Roy, Diplomatic Editor at The Indian Express, has been a journalist for more than 25 years now. Roy joined The Indian Express in October 2003 and has been reporting on foreign affairs for more than 17 years now. Based in Delhi, he has also led the National government and political bureau at The Indian Express in Delhi — a team of reporters who cover the national government and politics for the newspaper. He has got the Ramnath Goenka Journalism award for Excellence in Journalism ‘2016. He got this award for his coverage of the Holey Bakery attack in Dhaka and its aftermath. He also got the IIMCAA Award for the Journalist of the Year, 2022, (Jury’s special mention) for his coverage of the fall of Kabul in August 2021 — he was one of the few Indian journalists in Kabul and the only mainstream newspaper to have covered the Taliban’s capture of power in mid-August, 2021. ... Read More

 

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