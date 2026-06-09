PM Modi speaks to Amir of Kuwait, expresses concern over escalation of tensions in West Asia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) thanked Kuwait Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah for the continued well-being and the safety of the large Indian community in Kuwait. (PTI file photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah, and expressed deep concern over the escalation of tensions in West Asia while reaffirming India’s strong condemnation of attacks on Kuwait’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

This came days after an Indian national was killed in an Iranian attack on Kuwait International Airport that reportedly left more than 60 injured.

According to a statement by the PM’s office on Tuesday, “The two leaders exchanged views on the evolving security situation in West Asia.” This discussion between PM Modi and the Amir of Kuwait took place days after Israel and Iran attacked each other over the weekend, in the first significant escalation since the fragile ceasefire was agreed in April this year.